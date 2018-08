MILWAUKEE — It’s not Girl Scout season yet but there’s a new cookie to get excited about for next year.

The Girl Scouts are announcing a new flavor for 2019: Caramel Chocolate Chip.

They say it’ll be a chewy cookie with caramel, chocolate chips and a bit of sea salt — and it’s also gluten free.

Caramel Chocolate Chip is the second gluten-free cookie on the menu; the popular Toffee-Tastic is also returning.