‘In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert – The Hologram Tour’ is coming to Pabst Theater

MILWAUKEE — You’ve never seen a concert like this. The “In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert – The Hologram Tour” will be coming to the Pabst Theater on Thursday, Oct. 18.

BASE Hologram is behind this unique musical experience. It recreates a concert by Orbison through cutting edge holographic laser imaging as the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon performs newly recorded, never-before-heard, digitally remastered arrangements of his classics — and it’s all backed by a live orchestra.

A news release issued on Tuesday, Aug. 14 says the tour’s initial international dates resulted in over 35,000 tickets sold with nearly every date being completely sold out – leading to additional dates being added for 2019.

Officials say this tour will allow Orbison fans old and new to get the chance to experience one of the most iconic and revered figures in the history of the medium in a thrilling new way.