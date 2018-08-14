WAUWATOSA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Milwaukee Irish School highlighting their Irish Fest Summer School!

About The Irish Fest Summer School (website)

The Irish Fest Summer School features classes that showcase the rich culture, history and traditions of Ireland and Irish America, past and present. Learn to play the Irish fiddle, flute, tin whistle, guitar, harp, Celtic music styles, and more from master musicians. Or take a discussion class and learn about Irish history, Irish language, and culture! Our Celtic arts classes offer hands-on learning for everyone! The Milwaukee Irish Fest Summer School is part of CelticMKE.