It’s a shark bite you’d actually want! Some tiki-themed drinks and easy luau apps

MILWAUKEE -- Break out the pineapple, coconuts and paper umbrellas. The weather is perfect for tropical treats. Chef Alisa Malavenda joins Real Milwaukee with some Tiki cocktails and easy Luau appetizers.

Today Alisa is shaking up a Hawaiian "Kitty" Cocktail, a bahama mama, a jungle bird, a "shark bite," sake and green tea take out and a homemade tea liqueur recipe.

She's also making a "pupu platter" that consists of thai meatballs, Hawaiian Pupu Chicken Wings, Scallop, ham and pineapple sandwhiches and char sui pork chinese ribs. For dessert - a macadamia nut ice cream!

Hawaiian” Kitty “ Cocktail

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz orange juice

1 oz grapefruit juice

0.5 oz grenadine

2 oz of 7- up or club soda if you want to cut some of the sugar

squeeze of lime wedge

pineapple, cherries, oranges, or limes for garnish

Bahama Mama

½ oz rum

½ oz coconut rum

½ oz grenadine

1 oz orange juice

1 oz pineapple juice

1 C crushed ice

Combine all the ingredients with crushed ice in a blender.

Blend until the drink's consistency is slushy.

Jungle Bird

1 ½ oz. rum

½ oz. Campari

½ oz. fresh lime juice

½ oz. caramelized pineapple simple syrup ( or plain )

1 ½ oz. pineapple juice

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and strain into a tiki glass filled with crushed or shaved ice.

Shark Bite

1 oz spiced rum

1 oz light rum

½ oz Blue Curacao

1 oz simple syrup

½ oz fresh squeezed lime juice

Ice ( about 2 C divided

*3 drops grenadine syrup, or as needed if you want to do blood

Combine both rums, simple syrup, Blue Curacao, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker. Add 1 cup ice, cover shaker, and shake until chilled, 10 to 15 seconds. Fill a glass with remaining 1 cup ice regular or crushed. Strain rum cocktail into glass. Add drops of grenadine into cocktail.

Sake and Green Tea Take Out

You can make this in a regular in a martini glass, Chinese Take- out containers (regular or ceramic) or in a snow cone paper holders

1.1/2 oz sake

1 ½ oz vodka

½ oz green tea liqueur ( store bought or make your own )recipe follows

Fill cocktail shaker with sake , vodka and green tea liqueur, shake well and then pour over crushed or shaved ice or strain into a martini glass.

Homemade Tea Liqueur Recipe

6 T loose tea ( your choice)

1 750 ml bottle of vodka

1 C honey or sugar

Add the tea to a 1-quart container with a sealable lid. Pour the vodka in to cover. Cover, and shake gently well to combine. Set aside, shaking gently periodically.

Infused for about 10 hours more or less depending on type of tea and how strong you want end result.

Start tasting within a few hours, and when it reaches a level you like, it's ready.

Meanwhile, make a syrup by combining 1 cup each honey (or sugar) and water in a medium saucepan. Heat over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar (if using) is dissolved, and the mixture is well combined and transparent. Remove from heat and cool completely.

Strain the infusion through a coffee filter. Discard the filter and leaves.

Combine the strained infusion and syrup, and stir or shake to blend. Keep in a sealed glass container until ready to serve. Serve Chilled.

Okole Maluna is what you say when giving a toast , it means “Bottoms Up”

PUPU Platter

Thai Meatballs

DIPPING SAUCE

1 t chopped fresh cilantro

3 scallions, chopped fine

1 t grated fresh ginger

1 garlic clove, chopped fine

Pinch of red chili flakes( optional)

2 T fresh lime juice

2 T light soy sauce

1 t sesame oil

1 T honey

MEATBALLS

1 pound ground pork

2 T sugar

2 T fish sauce ( you can also use soy sauce as a substitute)

3 fine chopped scallions

2 Clove garlic, minced

2 t grated ginger

2 t lemon grass paste or finely chopped lemon grass

1 t cornstarch

1 T finely chopped mint

2 T finely chopped cilantro

For the dipping sauce, whisk all the ingredients together and set aside. Start to prepare the meatballs.

Gently heat the sugar and fish sauce in a non-stick saucepan until the sugar has melted and mixture starts to thicken. Whisk in cornstarch. Cool, then stir into the pork mixture with the remaining ingredients mixing well , but do not over mix. With wet hands

Roll pork mixture into 15-20 small balls, and chill until ready to cook. Flatten the balls a little so they cook through in the middle.

Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan and fry the meatballs for 15 minutes, until brown and cooked through.

Hawaiian Pupu Chicken Wings

Makes 30 wings

½ cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon aniseed

4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

½ cup packed brown sugar

¾ cup soy sauce

½ cup honey

30 chicken wings; do not trim or tuck wings

In small bowl, mix oil, ginger, garlic powder, pepper, aniseed, parsley, brown sugar, soy sauce and honey. Reserve ½ cup of marinade for basting during baking. Place wings in non-reactive bowl or 1-gallon resealable bags. Add remaining marinade and give them a good toss. Marinate overnight in refrigerator, tossing occasionally to cover wings with marinade.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Place wings on foil-covered jellyroll pan in single layer. Bake in preheated oven 10 minutes to brown. Remove and baste wings with reserved marinade. Reduce oven to 350 degrees.

Bake 45 minutes longer. Wings should be cooked through, brown and nicely caramelized.

Toast sesame seeds and sprinkle on top

Scallop, Ham, and Pineapple "Sandwiches"

2 T vegetable oil

1/4 fresh pineapple, peeled and cored and cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices and cut into 1 ½ in circles

large sea scallops

Salt and freshly ground white pepper to taste

3 slices country ham, cut into 1 ½ inch circles or squares

In a nonstick pan or cast iron , heat 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil. Add

the pineapple slices and cook until they are golden on both sides, then remove from

pan and brush with rum glaze and set aside

Season the scallops with salt and white pepper.

In the same nonstick pan, heat the remaining vegetable oil over high heat. Add

the scallops to the hot pan and cook until they are golden brown on both sides.

Do not overcook.

Slice the scallops in half crosswise. Sandwich a slice of pineapple and ham

between the two halves of each scallop. Drizzle with a little more rum sauce.

Pineapple Run Glaze

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup dark brown sugar , plus

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

1/4 cup dark rum

1/4 cup pineapple juice

To make glaze, combine butter, sugar, dark rum and pineapple juice in a saucepan; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium, and simmer for 8-10 minutes; remove from heat, and set aside

Char Sui Pork Chinese Ribs

FOR THE MARINADE:

½ cups Soy Sauce

½ cups Granulated Sugar

½ cups Hoisin Sauce

¼ cups Chinese Shaoxing Rice Wine

½ teaspoon Chinese Five Spice

4 cloves Garlic, Minced

2 T Fresh Minced Ginger

1 T Dark Sesame Oil

FOR THE RIBS:

1 rack Pork Ribs

¼ cups Water

¼ cups Ketchup

1 T Red Food Coloring (this is traditional in lots of Chinese restaurants, but optional and I prefer not to use)

¼ cups Honey

Combine all marinade ingredients in a mixing bowl. Set aside

Add ribs to a big plastic bag. Pour the marinade into the bag, seal, and gently toss. Refrigerate for at least 4-6 hours, preferably overnight.

Preheat oven to 275ºF. Remove ribs from fridge and leave out about 30 minutes prior to baking.

Line a baking sheet with foil and remove ribs from marinade. Reserve marinade and place in a saucepan. Cover the ribs with foil and place in the oven for about 2 -2 ½ hours until almost tender .

Meanwhile , Add it to saucepan with marinade the water, ketchup, red food coloring if using , and honey, stir to mix well. . Cook this on medium-low heat until it has reduced by half, adjusting the heat to low if necessary.

Remove top foil and turn oven to 350 and cook for another 30 minutes, basting with the glaze . Cut into individual ribs to serve.

Pan Roasted Pineapple with Coconut Cilantro Dressing

1 pineapple, peeled but left whole

1 1/4 cups butter

1 3/4 cups light brown sugar

1 vanilla bean, split

Peel pineapple and leave whole.

In a large sauté pan, melt the butter and add the brown sugar and vanilla bean.

Cook to caramelize the sugar, then place the pineapple in and cook on all sides to brown. Add some water to the pan and continue cooking, turning the pineapple with tongs and basting occasionally until roasted through to the core. It may take 1 hour or more. Chill, then slice thin (either with an electric slicer or by hand).

Coconut-Cilantro Dressing

1 cup simple syrup

1/4 cup coconut milk

1/2 tsp fresh ginger, grated

1 1/2 tsp cilantro leaves, chopped

Whisk ingredients together and chill.

Chopped Macadamia Nuts Macadamia Nut

Ice cream of your choice or lime sherbet/gelato is nice

To serve – place slices of pineapple on the plate Brush the pineapple slices with the coconut cilantro dressing. Cover the plate with plastic wrap and warm it in the microwave oven for about one minute. Remove the plastic wrap and sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper and macadamias. Serve with ice cream and shortbread cookies .

Alternatively you can make a round of puff pastry and place pineapple slices on top.