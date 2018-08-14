× Medical examiner reports 168 overdose deaths in Milwaukee County since Jan. 1

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted on Tuesday, Aug. 14 that there have been 168 confirmed overdose deaths to date in Milwaukee County.

The medical examiner posted that tweet a short time after the Oak Creek Health Department mentioned a Thursday evening focused on talking about substance abuse. The event is a community engagement session from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16 at the Oak Creek Civic Center Multi-Purpose Room (8040 S. 6th St.).

If you would like to take part, you’re urged to register by calling 414-286-6738.