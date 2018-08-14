‘Put a gun to his own head:’ Witness recounts suspect’s actions before fatal officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police shot and killed a man on the city's south side during a traffic stop Monday evening, Aug. 13. While the investigation continues, FOX6 News is learning more about what happened in the moments before two officers pulled the trigger.

A witness told FOX6 News the 48-year-old suspect's actions were somewhat erratic as officers approached him. Soon after, bullets flew and screams of terror echoed in the streets.

The incident began around 5 p.m., when Milwaukee police were conducting follow-up on a suspect they were seeking who fled from them earlier in the day. That man was spotted near 10th and Burnham.

The witness described how it all unfolded right in front of his home.

"When he pulled up, the police officer saw him. They pulled up, tried to make a routine stop. The gentleman opened the door halfway and put a gun to his head... his own head. I looked away for one second and from there I heard gunshots and I dropped to the ground," the witness said.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the suspect exited a vehicle with a firearm and two officers fired shots. A neighbor captured the attempts to revive the suspect -- but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Police have not released the man's name, but did say he was wanted on two active warrants for violation of probation and domestic violence and charged for fleeing officers earlier Monday.

The officers involved, a 44-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, with 20 years of service and six years of service with MPD, respectively, are on administrative duty while the investigation continues.