Richard Schmidt, Earnell Lucas, Robert Ostrowski fight for 4-year term as Milwaukee County sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt faces Earnell Lucas, former police captain and current Major League Baseball executive and Robert Ostrowski, a sheriff's deputy in the race to replace former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

There are no Republicans in the race.

Schmidt voted Tuesday morning at Saint Martin's of Tours near 116th and Forest Home in Franklin. His "victory party" was set to be held at Mo's: A Place for Steaks on Plankinton in Milwaukee. He said he was feeling confident, but he knwos it will be a tight race. He applauded his opponents for the work they've put into their campaigns.

Lucas voted Tuesday morning at Plymouth Church near Summit and Kenwood in Milwaukee. His "victory party" was set to be held at the Rave/Eagles Club Tuesday night. He took his 17-year-old granddaughter to the polls on Tuesday morning to stand by his side as he cast his ballot.

This has been a race that has gotten negative in recent weeks.

Schmidt, who was appointed by Governor Scott Walker to serve out the remainder of Clarke's term (until January 2019) faces two big hurdles. First, how will voters view his seven years as Clarke's second in command. The second -- with a competitive Republican U.S. Senate primary, it's possible few Milwaukee County GOP voters will cross over to vote in the Democratic primary for sheriff. Schmidt has told FOX6 he's a Democrat "for now," while Lucas has won the endorsement of several Democratic officials.

"There's serious issues Milwaukee County. I believe I have that experience -- 32 years of law enforcement experience. My opponents have nowhere near that. One of them hasn't been in law enforcement for 16 years. The other has never had a supervisory job. To turn over all the work that we've done would just be a little rough for me," said Schmidt.

Schmidt has received a major boost in the past two weeks: Leadership MKE, a group funded almost entirely by County Executive Chris Abele, has spent $300,000 supporting Schmidt through TV and online ads. That wiped out the fundraising advantage Lucas held.

Schmidt has criticized Lucas for not being a certified law enforcement officer, meaning Lucas could not arrest someone. Lucas has responded that it's not a requirement of the job, because sheriff is a constitutional officer.

He said he wants to restore integrity to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, and has called himself the "true Democrat" in the race. He has the endorsements of several local liberal groups, including the Milwaukee County Democratic Party, Voces de la Frontera and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

"We still have a lot of work to do. We're taking nothing for granted. There are still undecideds out there for all races," said Lucas.

Ostrowski, the former president of the deputy union, has raised little money, but he does have some support in South Shore communities.