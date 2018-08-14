× State Fair attendance sets new record, tops 1M mark for 6th consecutive year

WEST ALLIS — If it felt very busy when you visited the Wisconsin State Fair this year, you were not imagining things. Fair officials announced on Tuesday, Aug. 14 that the fair saw record attendance in 2018 — with 1,037,982 passing through the turnstiles from Aug. 2-12. Fair attendance has topped the one million mark six years in a row now.

Here are some other interesting numbers crunched by the fair folk:

More than 3,000 exhibitors participated in fair contests, including agriculture, art, horticulture, culinary and more.

Sporkie’s Champion Albanese’s Roadhouse served up 11,500 orders of Deep-Fried Spinach Lasagna Bites, and runner-up Slim’s PBR Park dished out nearly 11,000 orders of French Onion Soup On-A-Stick!

Fairgoers enjoyed 55,000 grilled cheese sandwiches at the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill, 40,000 Wisconsin Baked Potatoes and 16,000 Butterfly Pork Sandwiches at the Pork Shoppe – all in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.

More than 90,000 rides were taken on the WonderFair Wheel.

Nearly 120,000 kids of all ages took a ride on the Giant Slide.

Fairgoers enjoyed nearly 400,000 Wisconsin State Fair Original Cream Puffs!