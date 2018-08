MILWAUKEE — All lanes on southbound I-43 are shut down near Fond du Lac Avenue after officials say shots were fired on the freeway around 12: 40 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating.

I-43 SB closed at Fond du Lac Avenue due to shots fired on the freeway at about 12:40pm No injuries have been reported. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating. — Milwaukee Sheriff (@MCSOSheriff) August 14, 2018

Severe queues of 3 miles and a 37 minute travel time is being observed from WIS 190 (Capitol Dr.) to WIS 145. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route to avoid the delays.

