‘Unlike anything I’ve ever done:’ Harley-Davidson interns share experiences from open road

MILWAUKEE -- More than 7,500 applications were received -- but only a handful of collegians made the cut. Harley-Davidson's "Find Your Freedom" interns have turned this opportunity into the experience of a lifetime.

For the first time in Harley-Davidson history, eight social media savvy interns had the opportunity to go full throttle -- sharing their experiences on the open road.

"What better way to spend a summer, traveling across the country on a brand new Harley-Davidson," said Tessa Otto, Harley-Davidson intern.

They traveled the country -- and in some cases, the world.

"Especially when you're somewhere like Switzerland, where there's like, no one else on the roads and you're winding through the mountains, and you can just have this supreme mental clarity -- and I really love it," said Tony Peries, Harley-Davidson intern.

Some interns even took on the challenge having only driven on four wheels.

"I mean, if I can do it, certainly anyone else can," said Meghan Glova, Harley-Davidson intern.

After learning to ride at Harley-Davidson's Motorcycle Academy -- Glova hit the ground running.

"That just made a world of difference, and I kind of just took off very soon after that. My first ride was North Carolina to New York, only three weeks into riding a motorcycle," said Glova.

Otto, inspired by her own father, documented their journey to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

"Being able to ride with him is unlike anything I've ever done before. It's this feeling I've never been able to replicate anywhere else and I know he feels the same," said Otto.

She's logged about 9,200 miles this summer -- and said she hopes to hit the 10K mile mark before she heads back to Oshkosh for her senior year.

"I'm about 5'4', 100 pounds and change, and I picked one of the biggest bikes Harley-Davidson makes because I'm not here to mess around, and I want to show people that they can do it too," said Otto.

And yes, they get to keep the bikes, too.

The interns will capture, post and share all things Harley-Davidson until the end of the 115th anniversary celebration. It kicks off on Aug. 29 and runs through Sept. 3.