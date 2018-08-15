× 2 found guilty in north woods homicide

MADISON — A jury in Iron County has convicted two men in a Lac du Flambeau tribal member’s death last year.

The jury found Joseph Lussier and Richard Allen guilty of first-degree homicide and hiding a corpse on Monday.

Prosecutors say Lussier, Allen and three other men drove 25-year-old Wayne Valliere Jr. to a secluded spot in the community of Mercer on Dec. 21. According to court documents, the men beat Valliere and shot him because they thought he was a police informant.

Online court records show homicide charges are still pending against Curtis Wolfe and Evan Oungst. The fifth man, James Lussier, pleaded guilty earlier this month to reduced counts of felony murder and aiding a felon. His sentencing is set for Nov. 5.