3 vehicles struck by fleeing driver arrested for heroin possession, fraudulent checks and more

HALES CORNERS — A driver was taken into custody, accused of striking three other vehicles as Hales Corners police attempted to stop her Wednesday, Aug 15.

According to Hales Corners police, there was an incident in Franklin that led to a pursuit, and as it neared the border between Franklin and Hales Corners, the pursuit was terminated, and Hales Corners police were notified about the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Hales Corners officers spotted it in the area where Forest Home approaches the intersection with Highway 100 and Janesville Road. Police said the suspect vehicle, driven by a woman, got hung up in a construction zone where a roundabout is being installed. Police attempted to stop her, and while attempting a “lane splitting type maneuver,” the suspect vehicle struck three others. Two were sideswiped and one was rear-ended. This, as the woman tried to get through the construction by making an additional lane, before driving off the pavement, where there was an eight-foot drop.

Drivers in the vehicles that were struck suffered minor injuries and were checked out by EMS at the scene.

The fleeing driver was apprehended. Police said she’s not cooperating with investigators. She is facing charges of heroin possession, recklessly endangering safety, fraudulent checks and reckless driving in a construction area.