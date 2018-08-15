Check vote totals in the August primary election 🇺🇸

Caught on camera: Milwaukee police need your help to identify bank robbery suspect

Posted 9:53 am, August 15, 2018, by , Updated at 09:55AM, August 15, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Aug.14 near Reservoir Avenue and  Martin Luther King Drive.

Police say the suspect entered the bank around 2:30 p.m., displayed a demand note, and obtained money.

The suspect is described as a black female in her mid-twenties with a medium build, 150-160 lbs., and 5’07”-5’09” tall. She was last seen wearing thick makeup and dark clothing. The suspect was also seen driving a newer two-door Chevy Cruz, dark in color.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

