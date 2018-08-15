Chicago man arrested on charges of human trafficking in at least 9 states, including Wisconsin

CHICAGO — Attorney General Schimel Brad Schimel on Wednesday, Aug. 15 announced the arrest of Glenwood Brown, Jr. of Chicago on charges involving human trafficking in at least nine states, including Wisconsin.

The investigation was led by Human Trafficking Bureau agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the FBI.

“Buying sex is not a victimless crime, as once again evidenced by this case. DCI and law enforcement at all levels — federal, state and local — share a common mission and are united in disrupting human trafficking, helping survivors and prosecuting perpetrators,” said Schimel in a news release.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Outagamie County, Brown allegedly trafficked two young women out of hotel rooms in Appleton and Grand Chute using the now-defunct website Backpage. The complaint alleges Brown’s human trafficking operation expanded beyond Wisconsin.

Further investigation revealed that Brown allegedly posted 225 advertisements for prostitution services in at least nine states around the country, including Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin. Women were coerced into sexual relationships with “johns,” and Brown financially profited, according to the complaint. Brown was arrested on Aug. 7 and is being held by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

The Human Trafficking Bureau was established in 2017 to provide a coordinated statewide strategy to identify, target and prosecute traffickers in order to combat human trafficking and provide needed assistance to survivors. DOJ’s anti-human trafficking efforts aim to make Wisconsin inhospitable to human traffickers and to support victim-centered strategies and partnerships throughout the state.

