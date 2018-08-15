‘Exceptional dining experience:’ 3 locally-owned businesses you can enjoy in Delafield

DELAFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Delafield for Walkable Wednesday. He stopped by the Lumber Inn, Zin Uncommon California Italian, and Wholly Cow Frozen Custard.

About Lumber Inn (website)

Dave and Shar Huebner first opened Delafield’s Lumber Inn in 1983. For the next 19 years, the Huebners successfully built a loyal customer base. In 2002, the Lumber Inn’s current owner Raul Perez, took over in a story that is truly exemplary of the American Dream.

Raul Perez’s success story begins thirty one years ago, when his passion for the restaurant business first began. Coming to the United States from Mexico when he was 17, Perez initially settled in Waukegan, IL and began working as a dishwasher before getting the chance to learn how to cook. For the next six months, he worked in a restaurant kitchen without wage, his only compensation being free meals. But with every meal prepared in someone else’s kitchen, Perez’s passion for great food grew, and his dreams of running his own restaurant were realized.