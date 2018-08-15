‘Exceptional dining experience:’ 3 locally-owned businesses you can enjoy in Delafield

DELAFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Delafield for Walkable Wednesday. He stopped by the Lumber Inn, Zin Uncommon California Italian, and Wholly Cow Frozen Custard.
About Lumber Inn (website)
Dave and Shar Huebner first opened Delafield’s Lumber Inn in 1983. For the next 19 years, the Huebners successfully built a loyal customer base. In 2002, the Lumber Inn’s current owner Raul Perez, took over in a story that is truly exemplary of the American Dream.
Raul Perez’s success story begins thirty one years ago, when his passion for the restaurant business first began. Coming to the United States from Mexico when he was 17, Perez initially settled in Waukegan, IL and began working as a dishwasher before getting the chance to learn how to cook. For the next six months, he worked in a restaurant kitchen without wage, his only compensation being free meals. But with every meal prepared in someone else’s kitchen, Perez’s passion for great food grew, and his dreams of running his own restaurant were realized.
Here at Zin, we strive to provide each guest with an exceptional dining experience. Let us know if we can enhance your culinary experience in any way. Established in 2005, Zin is a staple in the Lake Country community. Whether you are a new guest or a loyal patron — we welcome you with a friendly smile, superior service, and sincere appreciation for your visit. We are committed to providing healthy, made-from-scratch dishes using antibiotic-free, 100% vegetarian-diet-fed chicken with no added hormones or preservatives.
Our casual, upscale Italian restaurant features an uncommon California twist that results in lighter food with a fresh, amazing flavor. Not only do we offer mouthwatering dishes — our menu is rounded out with tasty, handcrafted cocktails. We endeavor to capture a sense of beauty and relaxed sophistication. Our dining room is illuminated by ambient light from one-of-a-kind stained glass light boxes that reflect the colors and serenity of Lake Country's natural setting. Whether you're looking for a relaxing lunch or a romantic night out — Zin has you covered.
Looking for an authentic Wisconsin restaurant experience? Tired of boring chains? Want to support a local, family owned shop that prides itself on quality ingredients, friendly service, and FRESH custard made right before your eyes? Wholly Cow is for you!!
Wholly Cow Frozen Custard has the best selection of both ice cream and custard. Our full menu includes our famously delicious burgers and fries, chicken breasts, and veggie patties. Try our new vegan smoothie and don’t forget to stop by the Wholly Cow Gift Shop featuring jewelry, toys, and Wisconsin souvenirs!