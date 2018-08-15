‘It’s going to be contagious:’ MPS students are signing an attendance pledge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- MPS is asking students to put it in writing. Students throughout the district are signing the attendance pledge. The campaign gives kids a good reason to get to class.

Like picking up a rhythm, Milwaukee educators believe repetition is key is getting and keeping kids in school.

"Our goal is to do everything we can on a proactive measure to make sure our young people are in school daily," said Dr. Keith Posley, interim superintendent.

The MPS "Every Day Counts" Attendance Campaign pushes positive re-enforcement over punishment.

Bradley Tech freshman are the first to put their name and personal goals on the line.

"Try to be early to class. Come to school every day. Do what I gotta do to get out of here," said Lilyaa McGee.

In return, teachers promise to support struggling students and reward kids with good and improving attendance.

"It's going to be contagious. Everyone in the district will do it and we look forward to our attendance growing throughout the school year," said Dr. Posley.

Students say positive attention helps -- but the best motivation is personal.

"I want to be something in life, not just sit home on the couch watching TV. I want to do something and have a career," said McGee.

Educators believe that drive can start in the classroom and catch on district-wide.

Attendance is an issue at every grade level. Kindergarten and first graders who miss more than ten days a year are less likely to be reading by third grade.