Jury convicts Milwaukee man in fatal shooting of man who ‘was being disrespectful,’ prompting argument

MILWAUKEE — Donte Brown, 36, of Milwaukee has been convicted in connection with the shooting death of Johnathan Evans, which happened near 29th and Roosevelt in April of 2017.

A jury on Wednesday, Aug. 15 found Brown guilty of first degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

He was remanded into custody, pending his sentencing hearing which is set for Oct. 12.

His co-defendant, Chiqweeta Coleman, 34, in July pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. She will be sentenced on Sept. 4.

According to the criminal complaint, a friend of Evans spoke with officers and indicated Evans, Coleman and Brown were all seen yelling at each other on the evening of April 8, 2017. As the argument began to escalate, the friend told investigators that “Brown always had a hand in his pocket and appeared to be clenching an object, and then walked around to where Coleman was yelling at Evans, and walked behind Evans.” That friend indicated “he then saw Brown retrieve a black semi-automatic pistol from his sweatshirt pocket and point the pistol at a downward angle towards Evans.”

The friend told police he then heard a gunshot and saw Evans react. The friend indicated he ran with Evans “as the shooter shot one or two more times.” Evans then fell to the ground.

The complaint indicates Coleman spoke with investigators about this crime. She said “Evans was being disrespectful and they began to argue.” Brown at some point came to the house and began to argue with Evans. Coleman told police “she forced the argument outside, thinking that the worst thing that would happen was a fight, and she didn’t want them fighting in the house.” Coleman went on to say she saw Brown “produce a firearm and aim it toward the victim, but toward the ground and fire a shot. She then stated she heard two more gunshots as she ran into the house.”

According to the complaint, when Coleman asked Brown what happened, “he told her ‘don’t ask any questions.'” Coleman claimed she did not know that Evans had been shot.

Online court records indicate Brown was found guilty in August 2001 of attempted first degree intentional homicide.