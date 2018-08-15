Kraut kirsps and walnut what?! The new foods creating a buzz at supermarkets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have you gone to the grocery store lately, seen a product and thought 'what's that'? Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to explain some of the latest food trends hitting supermarket shelves.

1) Farmhouse Culture Kraut Krisps w/ Probiotics

With that crunch and familiar tang, you might just think you grabbed an actual pickle spear out of the jar!

Probiotics are the 'good bacteria' that live on and around us - some of which are naturally found in our bodies, and some of which can be attained by eating live, probiotic-rich foods.

2) Alexia Premium Vegetable Sides

These crowd-pleasing starch substitutes are full of flavor, quick to table and make dinner more delicious.

3) Meat Alternatives Gaining Traction. Once such brand is Quorn

Many non-meat alternatives to chicken breast, ground beef, believe it or not lunch meat are available.

Options for those seeking meatless options. Estimated16 million American are vegan or vegetarian.

Quorn uses a natural nutritious fungus from the soil and ferment it to produce a dough called Mycoprotein™. It`s high in protein, high in fiber, low in saturated fat, and contains no cholesterol. Caution consumption in individuals with mold or fungus intolerance.

4) Walnut Milk

Provides more heart healthy omega 3s thanks to walnuts.

Soy free, gluten free and vegan.

Some varieties such Elmhurst carrageenan-free with no emulsifiers.

Low in calories, fat and sugar.

Definitely worth a try for those who prefer non-dairy milk.

5) French Style Yogurt called Oui by Yoplait