Man charged, accused of assaulting girlfriend, throwing urine at corrections officer

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 35-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing criminal charges — accused of a physically assaulting his girlfriend before threatening an officer and throwing urine at a corrections officer.

David Kuzia is facing the following charges:

Strangulation and suffocation

Misdemeanor battery

Eights counts of misdemeanor bail jumping

Threat to law enforcement officer

Obstructing an officer

Throwing bodily fluids at a Public Safety Worker

According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department reports that on March 2 around 10:30 p.m. he responded to the Mount Pleasant Police Department lobby for a complaint. Upon arrival, the officer reports that he made contact with a woman who stated that on Feb. 24 her boyfriend, identified as David Kuzia, assaulted her at her apartment.

The woman told police that Kuzia struck her in the face multiple times, burnt her forehead with a lit cigarette, and then choked her. The complaint indicates the woman still had visible bruising and injuries to her face and neck.

According to the complaint, officers responded to the woman’s apartment — where they located Kuzia sleeping on the couch. Kuzia was placed under arrest. While being walked to the squad, Kuzia allegedly refused to move, stating “I’ll make you carry me.” When officers attempted to place Kuzia in the squad, he allegedly pulled away from officers, stating “I’m not going to jail, bro!”

Once inside the squad, the criminal complaint indicates that Kuzia swore at the officer and stated that he would see the officer “at church” – and that he knew what church the officer attended. According to the complaint, the officer believed Kuzia was threatening him and his family.

On March 4 at approximately 12:19 p.m., the complaint indicates a deputy responded to the Racine County Jail, where he was informed that inmate David Kuzia had thrown a cup of urine at a corrections officer. Surveillance footage of the incident shows Kuzia urinating in a cup before throwing it at the officer.