MFD: 1 person dies in apartment fire near 56th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE — One person died in a fire near South 56th Street and Oklahoma Avenue Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Officials were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says the fire was contained to one unit of the apartment building.

