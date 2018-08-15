× Police release photos of 1 of 2 suspects wanted in armed robbery of business near 11th and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying two suspects accused of robbing a business near 11th and Greenfield.

It happened on Aug. 12 around 2:15 p.m.

Police said the two suspects entered the business, and the first displayed a black handgun — and demanded and obtained money from the register.

The second suspect demanded and obtained money from customers.

Both suspects then fled on foot.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 20s, black, standing 5’10” to 6′ tall, weighing 150 to 170 pounds. The second suspect is described as a man in his 20s, black, standing 5’10” to 6′ tall, with short braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.