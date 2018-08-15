Powerful photo captures baby surrounded by IVF needles

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A powerful image snapped by Packer Family Photography in Glendale, Arizona shows a baby inside a heart made out of IVF needles.

The photographer posted it up on her Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 10. and it’s already racked up thousands of likes and comments.

The baby’s mom reportedly told the photographer, it took her four years, seven attempts, three miscarriages and 1,616 IVF shots to finally have the beautiful baby featured in the photo.

In a response to a comment left on the post, the photographer also revealed the mom brought in all the needles used in the image.

Mom reportedly used every single one of them and saved them for the past four years as a way to remember her journey.