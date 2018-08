President Trump tweets support to Senate, House winners in Wisconsin

MADISON — President Donald Trump is voicing his strong support for Republican winners in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race and the contest to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

President Trump did not endorse in either primary. But on Wednesday, he tweeted strong support for Senate GOP nominee Leah Vukmir and Bryan Steil (STYLE), winner of the 1st Congressional District GOP primary.

Congratulations to Leah Vukmir of Wisconsin on your great win last night. You beat a very tough and good competitor and will make a fantastic Senator after winning in November against someone who has done very little. You have my complete and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

Scott Walker is very special and will have another great win in November. He has done a fantastic job as Governor of Wisconsin and will always have my full support and Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

President Trump says Steil “will be replacing a great guy in Paul Ryan, and your win in November will make the entire State of Wisconsin very proud. You have my complete and total Endorsement!”

Steil faces Democrat Randy Bryce.

Congratulations to Bryan Steil on a wonderful win last night. You will be replacing a great guy in Paul Ryan, and your win in November will make the entire State of Wisconsin very proud. You have my complete and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

Vukmir beat Kevin Nicholson and will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

President Trump tweeted, that Vukmir “beat a very tough and good competitor and will make a fantastic Senator after winning in November against someone who has done very little.”