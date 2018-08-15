× Prosecutors: 16-year-old suffocated nephew, hid body in closet after fight with girlfriend

DENVER, Colo. — A 16-year-old girl accused of killing her 7-year-old nephew is being charged as an adult. Authorities say Jennie Bunsom suffocated Jordan Vong, and then wrapped his body in a blanket and put him in the closet in her bedroom.

Court documents show Bunsom named her girlfriend as an accessory to the crime. The documents indicate after killing Vong, Bunsom called her girlfriend how told her to hide Vong’s body and put it in her closet.

KDVR’s “Problem Solvers” stopped by the girlfriend’s house.

“I don’t want to say (expletive). I don’t know why you know my name,” she said.

Reporter: “Well according to an arrest affadavit…”

“Well according to an arrest affadavit…I don’t give a (expletive) what they said I told her. I didn’t tell her (expletive). Period.”

Reporter: “She told police you told her to hide the body of Jordan Vong. Is that true?”

“OK, well I didn’t tell her that (expletive).”

KDVR asked prosecutors whether they plan to charge her as well, and they said right now, no one else is facing charges.

Bunsom faces first degree murder charges.

According to court documents, Vong became upset after an argument with her girlfriend on Aug. 6. When Vong came into her bedroom and asked her to play video games, she told him to leave. When he refused, she pushed him off the bed, and he hit his face on the floor. When he started to cry, she put her hand over his mouth and covered his nose. He struggled, and then stopped moving.

The cause of death is still being determined, according to the documents.

According to our sister station KDVR, Jordan Vong was reported missing about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. Police combed through neighborhoods. Hundreds of posters were put up and officers searched a 20-block radius around the home. The FBI was also called in. The next night, police revealed Vong’s body had been found.

Another aunt has created a GoFundMe.com account to help pay funeral costs.