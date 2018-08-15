‘Said they had a weapon:’ Suspects stole man’s car as he was cleaning it at Milwaukee gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Police need your help identifying two men involved in an armed robbery at a Milwaukee gas station.

"They said they had a weapon," said Kashif Khan, gas station owner.

Khan owns the gas station near Brown Deer Park on Teutonia Avenue.

On Aug. 9, Khan said he was working the register while a customer was detailing his car with the outdoor vacuum.

"I've seen the camera, and two guys were walking behind the building actually," said Khan.

That's when the car owner was approached by two men.

"Jumped into the car and, you know, and tells him to give him the keys or we have a gun," said Khan.

Milwaukee police said the men drove off in the man's car.

The first suspect was described as a man, Hispanic, with a slim build, in his 20s, standing 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, dark colored pants and white tennis shoes.

The second suspect was described as a man, black, with a slim build, standing 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap with a red bill, a red shirt with gray or white horizontal stripes, dark pants and white tennis shoes.

"You know, I've never seen those men before," said Khan.

It's a crime Khan said is rare in the neighborhood, though the heavy construction happening on Teutonia may have granted the men an opportunity.

"I thought that it happened because of that -- because I am slow and they see an easy target," said Khan.

With so much construction, Khan's usual steady business is down. However, Khan said the victim made the right choice in a dangerous situation.

"The guy did the right thing and threw them the key -- walk away and we called 911 right away," said Khan.

Now, police are looking for help identifying the suspects.