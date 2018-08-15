‘Time to get to work:’ Tony Evers, Scott Walker end busy day after primary at events in Waukesha

WAUKESHA -- Governor Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers spoke at the same time in Waukesha Wednesday night, Aug. 15, after Tuesday's primary election -- both trying to paint a picture of how far apart they are. It was one of several stops for both candidates on the day after the election.
State Superintendent Tony Evers met Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor for the first time one-on-one over breakfast Wednesday morning before making several campaign stops where he blasted Governor Walker for breaking promises.
"His record in almost everything he's been involved in has been a failure. People in Wisconsin know it's time for a change," said Evers.
Meanwhile, Walker stopped in La Crosse, Eau Claire in Green Bay before speaking at a metal stamping shop in Waukesha.
"Put your hands together for your great Governor Scott Walker!" said Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.
Walker blasted Evers as someone who will raise taxes and hurt jobs.
"Do we want to take a giant step backwards or do we want to move forward? That's what's at stake in this election. He embraces ideas that largely got us in trouble in the past," said Walker.
After a long day of travel, by evening, both campaigns were just two miles apart in Waukesha, and sharing the airwaves. On Wednesday, television ads were launched supporting both candidates.
It is expected to be an expensive race to the finish in November.
Governor Walker has agreed to two debates. Tony Evers' campaign said he will debate anywhere, any time.