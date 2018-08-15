‘Time to get to work:’ Tony Evers, Scott Walker end busy day after primary at events in Waukesha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Governor Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers spoke at the same time in Waukesha Wednesday night, Aug. 15, after Tuesday's primary election -- both trying to paint a picture of how far apart they are. It was one of several stops for both candidates on the day after the election.

State Superintendent Tony Evers met Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor for the first time one-on-one over breakfast Wednesday morning before making several campaign stops where he blasted Governor Walker for breaking promises.

Such an exciting day capped off with a wonderful final stop in Waukesha! pic.twitter.com/F7hYlyLVMc — Tony Evers (@Tony4WI) August 15, 2018

"His record in almost everything he's been involved in has been a failure. People in Wisconsin know it's time for a change," said Evers.

Meanwhile, Walker stopped in La Crosse, Eau Claire in Green Bay before speaking at a metal stamping shop in Waukesha.

Final stop of our travels today is in Waukesha at Miro Manufacturing, where we’re talking about how our plan will keep Wisconsin working for generations to come with more bold reform! pic.twitter.com/a2eRPfFgGz — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 16, 2018

"Put your hands together for your great Governor Scott Walker!" said Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Walker blasted Evers as someone who will raise taxes and hurt jobs.

"Do we want to take a giant step backwards or do we want to move forward? That's what's at stake in this election. He embraces ideas that largely got us in trouble in the past," said Walker.

Visiting L.B. White Company in Onalaska with our first stop – we believe voters want to hear what you’re for, not what you’re against. So we’re laying out an optimistic plan that will keep Wisconsin working for generations to come! pic.twitter.com/hHoEuDrHAB — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 15, 2018

Great stop at J&D Manufacturing in Eau Claire where we’re continuing to lay out our vision for how we can keep Wisconsin working for generations to come! pic.twitter.com/BWi5QbHjuV — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 15, 2018

We just left JARP Industries in Schofield after laying out more of our plan to keep Wisconsin working for generations to come. We are telling you what we’re for, not what we’re against! pic.twitter.com/Y3VZltfevf — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 15, 2018

Great to be in Green Bay at Fox Valley Medical Tech. this afternoon to continue sharing our positive vision for Wisconsin’s future. We want our state to work for millennials, seniors, families and everybody in between. Let’s keep Wisconsin working for generations to come! pic.twitter.com/NETs7sFtO3 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 15, 2018

After a long day of travel, by evening, both campaigns were just two miles apart in Waukesha, and sharing the airwaves. On Wednesday, television ads were launched supporting both candidates.

Having a great post-election breakfast with @TheOtherMandela in Madison. Time to get to work! pic.twitter.com/V4gdv44k14 — Tony Evers (@Tony4WI) August 15, 2018

Always good to be back in Appleton! Talking about the real issues that Wisconsinites care about - affordable healthcare, good public schools and safe roads. pic.twitter.com/BhqfXh0G8I — Tony Evers (@Tony4WI) August 15, 2018

Welcome to Plymouth, @TheOtherMandela! I don’t know about you, but I can’t visit the cheese capital of the world without stopping for some cheese! (And maybe some ice cream...) pic.twitter.com/Bg6X4vmXQ0 — Tony Evers (@Tony4WI) August 15, 2018

It is expected to be an expensive race to the finish in November.

Governor Walker has agreed to two debates. Tony Evers' campaign said he will debate anywhere, any time.