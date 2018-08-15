× Woman believes she and friends were escorted out of restaurant because of race

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — An Atlanta woman says her friends were escorted out of a restaurant and many believe it was racially-motivated.

The woman tells CBS46 she and five friends were enjoying themselves at Overdrive Lounge inside the Solis Hotel. The group was there for a birthday celebration.

Things went left when a woman not in their party sat at their table and refused to leave.

In a video recorded by Kodili Okechuwu, the friends can be heard asking the mystery woman to leave their reserved section.

“Why would I leave,” said the mystery woman. “Because you look crazy right now and you’re so disrespectful,” said Okechuwu.

Okechuwu told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson the mystery woman repeatedly told the group to “shut the f**k up.” She says the woman was smug and continued to make rude comments.

A manager came by and attempted to speak with the woman but she still did not leave the section. After some back and forth with the manager, the group ended up leaving the restaurant shortly after.

The woman in the video has been identified as Sonya Pate and works for Porsche of Annapolis. She was later fired and the company issued the following statement on their Facebook page:

Porsche of Annapolis was saddened and sorry to hear about the incident at an Atlanta hotel involving one of our employees. Please know that Porsche of Annapolis does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind. After investigation, we have made our decision and terminated that person’s employment.

The restaurant also issued a statement:

Solis Hotel’s mission is to provide welcoming hospitality to all guests, without prioritizing any guest over another, to experience the food and beverage outlets and amenities of the hotel. In response to a recent guest disturbance in the lounge, we have had the opportunity to personally meet with and express our apology to some of the guests whose night was disrupted. We have reviewed the occurrence thoroughly, and want to be clear that these guests were not asked to leave the premises. We are proud that our hotel is a gathering place within the international city of Atlanta, and we continue to be dedicated to the highest level of hospitality, fostering relationships within our local and travel communities.