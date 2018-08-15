Girl donates lemonade stand money to Caledonia Police Department K-9 fund

CALEDONIA — A big high-five — or “high-paw” — to a Caledonia girl who helped raise money for the Caledonia Police Department’s K-9 fund.

Skylar Fisher lives in the same neighborhood as “Louie” the K-9, and often sees him out and about with his handler.

She met Louie during Caledonia’s National Night Out.

Skylar raised money this summer by having lemonade stands. She donated $31.75 to the K-9 fund to be used for food or, “whatever Louie needs.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 15 Officer Radke and Louie visited Skylar and gave her a few goodies, including a certificate of appreciation.

Skylar said she’s proud to have raised money for Louie and thinks he’s the perfect dog.