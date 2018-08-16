4-year-old boy shares beautiful news on same day he’s adopted: ‘Up next…big brother!’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 4-year-old boy shared beautiful news right after being adopted: He’s going to be a big brother! Jeremiah’s mom, Jordan Dickerson, shared the wonderful story with FOX6’s sister station FOX8 News.

Dickerson, who is a pediatric nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, said Jeremiah was a patient of hers last year. Jeremiah was born premature. Dickerson said he had a lot of complex medical needs. Because of that, he could only be placed in foster homes that had gone through specific medical training.

“I quickly fell in love with his contagious smile and joyful spirit! My husband and I hadn’t even been married a year at this point so we really hadn’t even discussed any future children yet,” said Dickerson.

Shortly after that, she and her husband, Cole, started doing the research needed to begin foster parenting classes. Then in June 2017, the Dickerson family was approved and brought their son home.

In April, Dickerson said Jeremiah asked to say the prayer during dinner one night. She said it went something like this: “Dear God, thank you for Jesus. Thank you for my mommy and daddy, and thank you for my baby sister in a couple of weeks. Amen.”

Dickerson said she and her husband were not planning on any siblings for Jeremiah at that time.

Two weeks later, Dickerson said she and her husband found out she was pregnant, and Jeremiah was right about his baby sister. They are having a girl!

In July, when the adoption became official, the family posed for photos at the courthouse. In one of the pictures, Jeremiah has a sign: “Today I became a Dickerson. Up next… big brother.”

**All photos in this story were shared with FOX8 and Tribune Media by Dani Brewer Photography**