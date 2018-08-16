× Admirals host Wolves Sept. 29 in preseason game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team will host the Chicago Wolves in pre-season action on Saturday, September 29 at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

Tickets for the game are just $10 for adults and $6 for college students/kids and are on sale now. Fans can order advance tickets in person at the Admirals office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, via phone at (414) 227-0550, or by clicking here. Tickets will also be available for purchase at Panther Arena the night of the game.

Exactly one week later on October 6th, the Admirals will kick off the regular season in Austin against the Texas Stars with the home opener set for October 13 at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

While individual tickets will go on sale in September, season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale and start for as little as $135. For more information on season tickets fans should call the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or log on to http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

