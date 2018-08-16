ALDI’s wine advent calendar will be available in the United States starting Nov. 7 🍷🎅

MILWAUKEE — ALDI’s wine advent calendar will be available in the United States this fall!

Last year, they were only available in the United Kingdom.

ALDI officials shared an article at Purewow.com on Facebook, confirming the news.

According to Purewow.com, ALDI will also debut a cheese version of the advent calendar!

The article notes the wine calendar will feature 24 mini bottles of ALDI wine for $70.

The cheese calendar will contain a variety of mini cheeses for $13.

Both hit stores Nov. 7!

ALDI officials noted on Facebook that not all locations sell alcohol. CLICK HERE to find the ALDI store near you, and to check whether your location sells wine or beer.