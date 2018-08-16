Fans pay respects to Aretha Franklin by visiting her Memphis home

MEMPHIS — The queen of soul, Aretha Franklin, has died. Franklin who sang world renown classics such as “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and her signature song “Respect,” passed away Thursday, Aug. 16 at her home in Detroit, Michigan.

Fans stopped by her childhood home in Memphis, Tennessee following the news of her death — paying respects to the icon.

According to the Associated Press, the global icon was suffering from advanced stage pancreatic cancer.

In a statement, Franklin’s family wrote: “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”