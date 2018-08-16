× Former probation/parole agent accused of sexually assaulting girl pleads not guilty

BROWN DEER — A Brown Deer man accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was 10 years old has pleaded not guilty.

Reynaldo Rosalez, 51, of Brown Deer was in court Thursday, Aug. 16 for his initial appearance/preliminary hearing.

Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and Rosalez waived his preliminary hearing. A not guilty plea was entered by his attorney. Cash bond was set at $2,500 and an arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 22.

Rosalez is accused of second degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl on July 12 at a home on Fairy Chasm Lane in Brown Deer. The girl was 10 years old at the time, as she just recently turned 11.

A criminal complaint says Rosalez began touching the victim inappropriately, and she said “she was scared to tell him to stop because she has heard people who drink alcohol can become violent,” and he had been drinking.

She said after the sexual assault, she “hid in the bathroom,” before Rosalez sexually assaulted her a second time.

The victim said the next day, she told her mother what happened “because if she didn’t tell the truth, this could keep happening and nobody would know.”

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said Rosalez was a probation/parole agent in Milwaukee, who resigned on July 25.