MILWAUKEE -- Too hot to turn on the oven? No problem! Maggie Joos with Milwaukee-based meal delivery service "The Real Good Life" joins Real Milwaukee with some no-cook meals that come together in a flash.

Today Maggie is offering some no cook meal ideas for those days when it's too hot to turn on the stove or oven. They include a BBQ chicken salad, Asian chicken tacos, panzanella salad, steak salad and cheese and crackers.