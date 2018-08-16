‘Home Alone’ is the favorite ’90s movie in Wisconsin and across the Midwest, according to this analysis
MILWAUKEE — The folks at FrontierBundles.com have put together a list of “Favorite ’90s Movies” by state, and “Home Alone” dominates in the Midwest.
The movie featuring Macaulay Culkin is the favorite in Wisconsin, Illinois (where the story took place), Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio.
Frontier Bundles officials put the list together by taking a look at the domestic gross total earnings, to generate a list of the 20 most popular movies released in the ’90s, regardless of genre or rating, so the options ranged from Disney’s animated “Aladdin” to high-intensity films like “Saving Private Ryan.”
From there, they analyzed Google Trends data from the past year to identify movies that stand the test of time based on which movies people are still searching for after all these years.
Officials noted the ’90s were a powerhouse decade for Disney — when its animated films saw more commercial success than ever before. Four Disney films top their favorites list.
Below is a complete ranking via FrontierBundles.com:
|Alabama
|The Lion King
|Alaska
|The Phantom Menace
|Arizona
|The Lost World
|Arkansas
|The Lion King
|California
|Aladdin
|Colorado
|Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
|Connecticut
|Saving Private Ryan
|Delaware
|Toy Story 2
|District of Columbia
|Mrs. Doubtfire
|Florida
|Men in Black
|Georgia
|Forrest Gump
|Hawaii
|Jurassic Park
|Idaho
|Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
|Illinois
|Home Alone
|Indiana
|The Lion King
|Iowa
|Saving Private Ryan
|Kansas
|Titanic
|Kentucky
|Home Alone
|Louisiana
|The Lion King
|Maine
|Armageddon
|Maryland
|The Lion King
|Massachusetts
|Titanic
|Michigan
|Home Alone
|Minnesota
|Home Alone
|Mississippi
|The Phantom Menace
|Missouri
|The Lion King
|Montana
|Terminator 2
|Nebraska
|The Lost World
|Nevada
|Ghost
|New Hampshire
|Saving Private Ryan
|New Jersey
|Saving Private Ryan
|New Mexico
|Terminator 2
|New York
|Ghost
|North Carolina
|Titanic
|North Dakota
|Beauty and the Beast
|Ohio
|Home Alone
|Oklahoma
|Twister
|Oregon
|Titanic
|Pennsylvania
|Home Alone
|Rhode Island
|Titanic
|South Carolina
|Forrest Gump
|South Dakota
|Terminator 2
|Tennessee
|The Lion King
|Texas
|The Lion King
|Utah
|Beauty and the Beast
|Vermont
|Armageddon
|Virginia
|Independence Day
|Washington
|Terminator 2
|West Virginia
|Armageddon
|Wisconsin
|Home Alone
|Wyoming
|Mrs. Doubtfire