‘Home Alone’ is the favorite ’90s movie in Wisconsin and across the Midwest, according to this analysis

Posted 3:36 pm, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 03:37PM, August 16, 2018

MILWAUKEE — The folks at FrontierBundles.com have put together a list of “Favorite ’90s Movies” by state, and “Home Alone” dominates in the Midwest.

The movie featuring Macaulay Culkin is the favorite in Wisconsin, Illinois (where the story took place), Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio.

Frontier Bundles officials put the list together by taking a look at the domestic gross total earnings, to generate a list of the 20 most popular movies released in the ’90s, regardless of genre or rating, so the options ranged from Disney’s animated “Aladdin” to high-intensity films like “Saving Private Ryan.”

From there, they analyzed Google Trends data from the past year to identify movies that stand the test of time based on which movies people are still searching for after all these years.

Officials noted the ’90s were a powerhouse decade for Disney — when its animated films saw more commercial success than ever before. Four Disney films top their favorites list.

Below is a complete ranking via FrontierBundles.com:

Alabama The Lion King
Alaska The Phantom Menace
Arizona The Lost World
Arkansas The Lion King
California Aladdin
Colorado Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Connecticut Saving Private Ryan
Delaware Toy Story 2
District of Columbia Mrs. Doubtfire
Florida Men in Black
Georgia Forrest Gump
Hawaii Jurassic Park
Idaho Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Illinois Home Alone
Indiana The Lion King
Iowa Saving Private Ryan
Kansas Titanic
Kentucky Home Alone
Louisiana The Lion King
Maine Armageddon
Maryland The Lion King
Massachusetts Titanic
Michigan Home Alone
Minnesota Home Alone
Mississippi The Phantom Menace
Missouri The Lion King
Montana Terminator 2
Nebraska The Lost World
Nevada Ghost
New Hampshire Saving Private Ryan
New Jersey Saving Private Ryan
New Mexico Terminator 2
New York Ghost
North Carolina Titanic
North Dakota Beauty and the Beast
Ohio Home Alone
Oklahoma Twister
Oregon Titanic
Pennsylvania Home Alone
Rhode Island Titanic
South Carolina Forrest Gump
South Dakota Terminator 2
Tennessee The Lion King
Texas The Lion King
Utah Beauty and the Beast
Vermont Armageddon
Virginia Independence Day
Washington Terminator 2
West Virginia Armageddon
Wisconsin Home Alone
Wyoming Mrs. Doubtfire