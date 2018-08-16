× ‘Home Alone’ is the favorite ’90s movie in Wisconsin and across the Midwest, according to this analysis

MILWAUKEE — The folks at FrontierBundles.com have put together a list of “Favorite ’90s Movies” by state, and “Home Alone” dominates in the Midwest.

The movie featuring Macaulay Culkin is the favorite in Wisconsin, Illinois (where the story took place), Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio.

Frontier Bundles officials put the list together by taking a look at the domestic gross total earnings, to generate a list of the 20 most popular movies released in the ’90s, regardless of genre or rating, so the options ranged from Disney’s animated “Aladdin” to high-intensity films like “Saving Private Ryan.”

From there, they analyzed Google Trends data from the past year to identify movies that stand the test of time based on which movies people are still searching for after all these years.

Officials noted the ’90s were a powerhouse decade for Disney — when its animated films saw more commercial success than ever before. Four Disney films top their favorites list.

Below is a complete ranking via FrontierBundles.com: