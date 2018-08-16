× Man in critical condition after falling from roof while attempting to flee from police

WEST ALLIS — A man is in critical condition after falling from the roof of a two-story home in West Allis late Wednesday night, Aug. 15. Police say the man was attempting to jump from the roof of the residence to the roof of a neighboring residence when he fell.

According to police, officers were called out to the area of 78th and Rogers around 11:30 p.m. for a “prowling incident.” The investigation led them to believe a possible person of interest was located at a residence near 77th and Hicks.

While attempting to make contact with a male subject at that residence, an individual exited the second story of the home and made his way on to the roof.

Officers attempted verbal contact with the person from the ground. That’s when the individual attempted to jump from the roof of the residence to the roof of a neighboring residence.

The individual fell to the ground and sustained critical injuries. He was transported to an area hospital — where he remains in critical condition.

The is an ongoing investigation.