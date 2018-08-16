× Milwaukee man wins $1 million playing Powerball; ticket purchased at 60th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE — Settha Vongphakdy of Milwaukee is the lucky player who won $1 million from the Wednesday, Aug. 15 Powerball drawing.

Vongphakdy purchased his winning ticket at Mian Petroleum at 60th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Lottery officials said Vongphakdy matched five out of five numbers, but not the Powerball. Vongphakdy said he is a regular Powerball player and has no intentions of quitting his job.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 12, 15, 28, 47 and 48 with a Powerball of 16. The Power Play number was 2.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Aug. 18. The estimated jackpot is $50 million ($30.1 million cash).

