Preseason matchup: Green Bay Packers lead Pittsburgh Steelers 34-14 at halftime

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers lead the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-14 as they go head to head in a preseason matchup on Thursday, Aug. 16.

QB Aaron Rodgers suited up for Thursday night’s game.

Packers Coach Mike McCarthy says preseason games are important but the practices in training camp are just as important, if not more.

“You have to get it get it done in those padded practices frankly those are half as many as they used to have in the old days so you have to hit the target there and preseason games is a moving target, we got to be honest, the healthier football team factors into how you play guys so we put a ton of time and energy and detail into those practices,” McCarthy said.

Next up, the Packers will take on the Oakland Raiders in California on Friday, Aug. 24.