‘We are always prepared:’ Red Cross assists dozens in Milwaukee after 5 fires in 36 hours

MILWAUKEE -- As of Thursday afternoon, Aug. 16, American Red Cross volunteers in Milwaukee had responded to five fires in 36 hours.

House fires happen year-round, but typically, more happen during the winter months.

"We have seen, especially this week, an uptick," said Jason Kern, Red Cross spokesman.

Summers are usually much quieter than this.

"Obviously some damage right in the attic here. Five calls that we've responded to. Our volunteers have been able to help people in just the last three days alone," said Kern.

That includes a family living inside a two-story home near 26th and Burleigh. A fire displaced two people early Wednesday, Aug. 15.

"This house being in the family for 30-plus years," said Kern.

Later on Wednesday, a 52-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire near 56th and Oklahoma.

Sixty-thousand dollars in damage has been reported from a fire early Thursday morning, Aug. 16 near 9th and Clarke in Milwaukee.

"They are giving comfort. Giving cards for immediate needs," said Kern.

Statewide, Kern said Thursday Red Cross volunteers are helping 50 people displaced by the fires. The organization can always use more help.

Our volunteers Bob, Tyrone, Alex, Cynthia & Dave helped people impacted by 3 separate fires into early Thursday, including comfort, immediate needs & lodging aid:

* Old Highway 51, Mosinee (1 adult)

* 1919 S. 5th St., Milwaukee (family of 5)

* 913 W. Clarke St., MKE (1 adult) — Red Cross - Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) August 16, 2018

Our dedicated Milwaukee disaster volunteers are responding to the scene of a fire in an apartment unit that has impacted at least three people. Fire on 3000 block of S. 56th St. More info as it's available. — Red Cross - Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) August 15, 2018

Aftermath from one of two Milwaukee home fires early this morning. 4 adults helped w/ aid & comfort. Here at 3038 N. 26th St., Mary, the daughter of a 90-year-old resident, was appreciative of assistance from firefighters & Red Cross: "Stuff is replaceable, but my mother is not." pic.twitter.com/6u0sJbhxF7 — Red Cross - Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) August 15, 2018

Our volunteers/staff responded to more than a dozen separate calls to home fires this weekend, bringing emergency assistance & care to nearly 40 people in Menasha, Milwaukee, Ladysmith, Stevens Point, Westfield, Green Bay & more. Thank you to our volunteers across Wisconsin! — Red Cross - Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) August 13, 2018

"Through the generosity of our donors, we are prepared for any size disaster on any single night. I will say we are always looking for volunteers that are compassionate who want to help their neighbors during that very trying time," said Kern.

