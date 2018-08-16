Woman, 24, accused of raping 5-year-old boy, posting video online

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg, Pennsylvania woman is accused of raping a 5-year-old boy, and posting video of the sexual assault online.

Greensburg police said a friend of Corby Kinzey, 24, showed them the video of Kinsey raping the boy earlier this month.

Police say she admitted to the assault.

She’s facing several charges and was arraigned Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.

According to CNN affiliate KDKA, Kinzey allegedly told police a man held a gun to her head and forced her to assault the boy, but later admitted there was no armed man.