Woman smuggles cocaine in high heels at airport

AUSTRALIA — A Missouri woman was busted while traveling abroad after trying to smuggle cocaine through her high heels.

Denish Woodrum, 51, was caught by custom at the Sydney International Airport. The customs officer discovered nearly two pounds of cocaine in her luggage.

Woodrum, who traveled to Australia to visit a man she met online, says she was fooled by the man and the drugs were meant for him.

Officers say they found the cocaine inside the heels of the shoes, in buttons and in a wallet.

Woodrum is expected to be sentenced early in September.