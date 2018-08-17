Brookfield Central dominates in week one versus Tosa East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Brookfield Central's road to return to the State finals starts with a game against Wauwatosa East at Hart Park. Lancers leading 7-0 in the 1st quarter, when the Red Raiders start driving. But that's when Lancers Drew Seymour gets through the line and stalls the drive with this pressure tackle. In the 2nd quarter, Central driving, Drew Lesczynski rolls out, keeps it and and dives to get to the 1 yard line. The very next play, Lescynski rolls again, but this time sends the touch pass to Cam Devine who gets both feet down and the score.Lancers roll from there.

Brookfield Central 58

Wauwatosa East 6

Final