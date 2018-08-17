× Children’s Hospital plans $265 million expansion, upgrade

WAUWATOSA — Children’s Hospital is planning a $265 million expansion and upgrade at the main campus in Wauwatosa.

The project, announced Friday, Aug. 17, includes a six-story building for specialty clinics and surgical services and an expansion of the hospital’s emergency department.

“Since Children’s moved to our current location in 1988, the hospital has become one of the leading pediatric centers in the country, allowing families in Wisconsin to get the care they need right in Wisconsin,” said Thomas Sato, MD, pediatric surgeon and CEO of Children’s Specialty Group. “Just like our investments in the Milwaukee Midtown Clinic and primary and specialty care clinics in Mequon and Kenosha, this project is designed to support our vision that Wisconsin kids be the healthiest in the nation.”

Construction is expected to start late this year or early next year, and be complete in 2022.