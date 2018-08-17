Dashcam video: Oak Creek police rescue man pinned under car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- A life-saving rescue was captured on dashcam video as emergency crews rushed to a man trapped under a car in Oak Creek.

Dashcam video from Oak Creek police captured their response to Diane's Second Chance Saloon, located on South 27th Street. Paramedics and fire trucks rolled in as 59-year-old John Spingola was being crushed by a gold Mercury.

"It's on his arm. John relax," first responders can be heard on dashcam video.

Officers, along with the victim's friend, managed to lift the vehicle to free the injured man.

"This part of the chest is caved. John just stay on your side, keep breathing buddy," first responders can be heard on dashcam video.

Moans are the only thing Spingola could get out. He was placed on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital.

"Please make it Froedtert he needs a trauma unit," first responders can be heard on dashcam video.

While one of his concerned friends followed the ambulance, others stayed on scene describing how it all happened.

"He was replacing the serpentine belt. He was pulling on the tension, the top belt," said the victim's friend. "When I came out here the car had fallen off the jack and he was pinned under there."

Doctors say Spingola suffered nine broken ribs and fractured vertebrae in his neck. Investigators have concluded the incident was an accident and are grateful they were able to help.

"Good thing we were right down the street because he didn't look too good," first responders can be heard on dashcam video.