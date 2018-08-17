Dining among the animals: Milwaukee County Zoo hosting unique event this weekend

MILWAUKEE -- Dining among the animals! The Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting a unique event this weekend. Kasey spent the morning previewing the Zoo à la Carte.
About à la Carte (website)
A feast that could rival any Thanksgiving dinner returns for the 34th consecutive year! Milwaukee Journal Sentinel à la Carte presented by Meijer brings to life your wildest food cravings, August 16 through August 19, featuring 26 area restaurants. Don’t come just for the food, stay for musical performances from national and local bands throughout the Zoo!
2018 NATIONAL HEADLINERS:
- Thursday, August 16 at 8 p.m.
1964 The Tribute: A great family show that accurately re-creates the Beatles’ performances. Relive their biggest hits, “Hey Jude,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and so many more! You’ll leave the show feeling the magic and thinking the Beatles are back.
- Friday, August 17 at 8 p.m.
Wynonna & The Big Noise: Respected by the millions of fans who are drawn to her music and undeniable talent, Wynonna’s rich and commanding voice has sold over 30-million albums worldwide spanning her remarkable 34-year career. As one-half of the legendary mother/daughter duo "The Judds," Wynonna was once dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline." This iconic performer has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 No.1 hits such as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not me,” and “Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).”
- Saturday, August 18 at 8 p.m.
ASIA featuring John Payne: A rock band, celebrating John Payne’s 14 years as lead singer of ASIA. Rock lovers will enjoy listening to classics such as “Heat of the Moment,” and “Long Way from Home.” Bring the kids and pass down your love of rock music to the next generation.