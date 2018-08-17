FOX6 holding Future Forecaster audition event at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

MILWAUKEE — Calling all FOX6 Future Forecasters! FOX6 is holding a Future Forecaster audition event at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum on Tuesday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Weather-loving kids 6 to 12 years old are invited to join us for some forecasting fun.

Auditioners should be prepared to give us 30 seconds of their best weather forecast. Auditions will be videotaped. Auditions will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Some props will be provided, but children are able and encouraged to bring their own.

The child who is auditioning, and one (1) parent/legal guardian, will receive complimentary admission to Betty Brinn Children’s Museum that day – so once they’re done with their audition, they can play the rest of the day away.

We request and strongly encourage pre-registration – to pre-register send an email to FUTUREFORECASTERS@FOX6NOW.COM. Be sure to include your name, your child’s name and age and when you think you’ll arrive (11-noon or noon-1:30).