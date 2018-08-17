Get your hands on ‘Milwaukee-Opoly’ at Walmart in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A local twist on a classic board game. The Walmart in South Milwaukee is selling a brand new ‘Milwaukee-Opoly” game.

Announced on Facebook, the company said Wednesday, Aug. 15 the games just arrived at the store.

The properties are still all there, but they’ve been replaced with familiar places around Milwaukee, including Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Public Market, Miller Park, Leon’s Frozen Custard, and many more.

Railroads are Milwaukee breweries, “luxury tax” is a $75 parking ticket, and get this — players won’t be spending time in “jail,” instead, you’ll be stuck in a “traffic jam.”