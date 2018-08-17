‘I got 2 at gunpoint!’ Wild chase in West Allis leads to 4 arrests; drugs recovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- It started as a stake out and ended in a high-speed pursuit. Back in April, police were watching a business in West Allis, where there had been a recent shooting when four people emerged. When their vehicle didn't stop at a stop sign, a chase ensued on the road and on foot.

For the first time, we're seeing video from the incident.

Officer Erin Luedke, with the West Allis Police Department, tried to keep pace after his colleague watched the suspicious activity nearby. Officer Luedke gave chase when the vehicle went through the stop sign.

As the car weaved over the yellow line and through traffic north on South 60th Street, Officer John Kleinfeldt -- who was up ahead -- didn't have much time to react.

Body camera shows him reaching for some stop sticks and throwing them across the street. They're placed perfectly.

The fleeing car raced by -- a positive hit.

A second look from dashcam video inside a squad shows the successful deployment. A tire was blown; two blocks later the car spun out --ending the pursuit but not the chase.

"I got two at gunpoint," an officer can be heard on dashcam video.

While a 23-year-old man and 20-year-old female gave up, the female driver and another male took off. It didn't take long before the emotional 28-year-old man was found.

"My car! My car! She crashed it," the man can be heard saying on body camera video.

"Your car's ours now," the officer can be heard saying.

The driver, 22-year-old Espernza Valdez, was picked up by a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy and taken into custody.

Back at the police station she was questioned and breathalyzed. Police say Valdez was drunk and tested twice over the legal limit.

Inside the wrecked car, drugs -- including marijuana and cocaine -- were found.

A wild chase ending with all four suspects in custody.