Investigators: 17-year-old facing several charges for firing gun at vehicle, group of people in Racine

RACINE COUNTY — A 17-year-old from Racine is facing several charges after investigators say he fired a gun at an occupied vehicle, and fired shots at a group of people on the street.

Cameron Golden is facing the following charges:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon (two counts)

First degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon (four counts)

Possession of a firearm adjudicated delinquent (two counts)

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, repeater (two counts)

Obstructing an officer, repeater

Carrying a concealed weapon, repeater

Possession of THC, repeater

According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 9 Golden was captured on surveillance video shooting at a vehicle with two people inside. It happened at the intersection of Hamilton Street and MLK Drive.

Investigators say Golden also fired shots in the direction of four other people seen on the surveillance video. They subsequently ran away when Golden started shooting.

Officials say on Aug. 16, an officer spotted Golden near Albert and Lasalle Streets. Golden took off running.

Investigators say Golden ran through several backyards in the area before being captured and taken into custody.

A K-9 officer located marijuana in a plastic bag nearby, and a semi-automatic handgun was also found.

According to the criminal complaint, Golden said he didn’t understand why he was being charged with attempted homicide as “nobody got hit.” Following this, officials explained to Golden the meaning of “attempted.”

Golden is due in court on Thursday, Aug. 23.