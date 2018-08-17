× Julia Louis-Dreyfus ‘grateful’ to be back on ‘Veep’ set

The cast and crew of “Veep” are back in action.

Less than one year after star Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she had breast cancer, the actress is healthy and back at work.

“So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote in a post on Instagram, accompanied by a video of her giving a short speech before filming commenced.

Production on the seventh and final season of HBO’s “Veep” had been postponed as Louis-Dreyfus sought treatment.

Throughout her recovery, the “Seinfeld” alum would give her fans sometimes-cheeky updates on her condition.

In one photo, she posted a photo of herself sporting a hoodie and a drawn-on mustache with the caption: “Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f***ing around here.”

In February, she boasted about “great results” after undergoing surgery.

“Veep” is expected to return to HBO in 2019.